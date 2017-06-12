The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and the Institute for Public Administration under the President of Tajikistan are continuing joint initiatives on corruption prevention

The Director of Institute for Public Administration under the President of Tajikistan (Institute) Lutfiya Abdukholiqzoda met with Ambassador Tuula Yrjola, Head of the OSCE Office in Tajikistan on June 12, 2017 to discuss topics for co-operation in 2017.

According to the OSCE Office, the meeting that took place in the Institute focused on further co-operation with the Government of Tajikistan on joint multi-year corruption prevention initiatives, including development of anti-corruption modules for public servants.

This is reportedly an introductory meeting for the Head of the OSCE Office in Tajikistan, Ambassador Tuula Yrjola, and also a continuation of joint initiatives to support the Institute in fulfilling its core tasks in public servants’ training.