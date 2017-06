Representative office of the Russian Interior Ministry in Dushanbe dealing with migration issues says registration of persons for the National Program for Supporting Voluntary Migration of the Compatriots Residing Abroad to the Russian Federation has been suspended as the number of persons for registration for the program for this year has already been formed.

