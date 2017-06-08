Dushanbe bus terminal, Asian Express Terminal, is waiting for answer to its proposal to re-launch bus routes between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Deputy Director General of the Closed Joint Stock Company (CJSC) Holding Asia Group Tajikistan, Sulton Kamolov says they have already discussed that issue with representatives of the Uzbek Embassy in Dushanbe. “They have expressed readiness to support our proposal,” Kamolov told Asia-Plus in an interview.

“If the Uzbek side gives a go-ahead, we are ready to launch bus routes from Dushanbe to Tashkent, Sari Osiyo, Samarqand and Bukhara,” the Holding Asia Group Tajikistan deputy director added.

The company representatives say that resumption of bus routes between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will make it easier for Tajik passengers to travel to Russia; currently, the company buses are forced to run from Tajikistan to Russia via Kyrgyz territory.

Dushanbe bus terminal currently serves essentially only the cities in central and southern Tajikistan (plus Obi Garm). However the company plans to improve the national coverage once permits are granted.

Ties between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are becoming warm again.

An exhibition of Uzbekistan’s exports was held in Dushanbe in April and deals worth 35 million U.S. dollars were signed by Tajik and Uzbek businesses.

Besides, Uzbekistan's national air carrier, Uzbekistan Airways, resumed flights from Tashkent to Dushanbe on April 11 this year after a 25-year long interruption.

Relations between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have been strained for years over disputes about transportation transit routes, border security, and water resources.