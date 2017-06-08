An international exposition EXPO 2017, will kick off in the Kazakh capital of Astana on Jun 10.

Expo 2017 is an International Exposition scheduled to take place between June 10 and September 10, 2017 in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The expo's theme is "Future Energy", and aims to create a global debate between countries, nongovernmental organizations, companies and the general public on the crucial question: “how do we ensure safe and sustainable access to energy for all while reducing CO2 emissions?”

Multinational corporations namely Samsung, Cisco Systems, and Shell are sponsors of Expo 2017. Kazakh sponsors include NCOC, Air Astana, JSC Kazkommertsbank, JSC Samruk Energy, and JSC Kazpochta.

Expo 2017 reportedly attracted €125 million in sponsorships from large international companies.