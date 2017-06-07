The UN Secretary General António Guterres will start tour of Central Asia’s tomorrow, according to the UN News Center.

On June 8, Mr. Guterres will arrive in Astana, Kazakhstan. In Astana, Kazakhstan, the Secretary-General will attend the celebrations in honor of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Heads of State Council. The next day, he will meet with President Nursultan Nazarbayev and address the plenary session of the SCO summit.

On Saturday, 10 June, the UN Secretary-General will be in Samarqand, Uzbekistan, where he will open a National Forum on the Sustainable Development Goals with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

In the afternoon of the same, he will travel to Nukus to visit a ship graveyard on the Aral Sea.

Then on Sunday, 11 June, the UN Secretary-General will be in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, to meet with President Almazbek Atambayev, and then on to Osh, where he will attend a commemoration of the June 2010 events.

On June 12, the UN Secretary General António Guterres will arrive in Dushanbe, where he will hold talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, and attend a conference on the Sustainable Development Goals in the capital, Dushanbe, before visiting areas affected by climate change.

On June 13, the UN Secretary-General will arrive in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, where he will meet with President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. In the afternoon, he will participate in a high-level UN Central-Asian dialogue on implementing the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in Central Asia. The UN Secretary-General will then be making his way back to New York.