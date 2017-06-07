Kyrgyz media reports say criminal proceedings have been instituted against Facebook users calling for interethnic hostility.

Citing the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic, Kyrgyz national news agency Kabar reports that the State Committee for National Security has established that a number of users of Facebook call for illegal and antisocial actions in the network aimed at inciting ethnic hatred.

It is established that these users actively commented and called for inciting interethnic hostility.

According to the conclusions of the philological-political examination conducted by the experts of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic, the posts of some users contain appeals aimed at inciting interethnic hostility, humiliation of dignity, insults, which may be the reason for inducing citizens to illegal, antisocial actions.

The investigation is under way.