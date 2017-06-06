Two teenagers, aged 10 and 14, have got drowned while swimming in a river, according to the Interior Ministry’s website.
A 14-year-old resident of the Roudaki jamoat in the Vakhsh district of Khatlon province got drowned on June 3 while swimming in the Vakhsh River.
A 10-year-old resident of the Saboi jamoat in the Shahrinav district (district subordinate to the center) got drowned on June 5 while swimming in the Dushanbe River. A search for his body is under way, the website says.
According to data from the Interior Ministry, 36 teenagers have drowned in rivers and lakes in Tajikistan this year.
