Afghanistan is holding an international conference on peace, security and reconciliation today.

Media reports says more than 20 countries have been invited to the today’s one-day conference, labeled “Kabul Process.”

Anti-terrorism cooperation is reportedly one of the key issues to be discussed by senior diplomats and officials from these countries.

Almost all Afghanistan's neighbors, the United States, India, Saudi Arabia, Japan, the United Kingdom, Pakistan, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkey, Germany, France and China have been invited to participate and explore ways to help Kabul promote peace and security.

The United Nations and the European Union are also attending the meeting and that is an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned initiative.

The Kabul Process is meant to reach a consensus with the region and the world for peace in Afghanistan.

The conference comes after a series of bombings and clashes in the capital.

A deadly bombing on May 31 killed at least 90 people and wounded more than 460; at least five people were killed on June 2 in deadly clashes between police and protesters, and at least seven were killed after three suicide bombers detonated their explosives at a funeral on June 3.