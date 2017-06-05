Following a June 1 decision of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna, the OSCE Office in Tajikistan will be transformed into the “OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe” as of 1 July 2017.

According to the decision, the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe will implement programmatic activities across the politico-military, economic and environmental, and human dimensions of the OSCE’s work, with the aim of supporting Tajikistan in implementing OSCE principles and commitments. The Office will work in close co-operation and consultation with the country’s Government.

The OSCE Permanent Council is one of the main regular decision-making bodies of the Organization bringing together representatives of all 57 OSCE participating States. Decisions are made on the basis of consensus.