Media reports says seven people were killed and 48 injured, many of them stabbed, following a terrorist attack at London Bridge and Borough Market on June 3.

According to The Telegraph, a van drove into pedestrians on the bridge and the three men stabbed people in both sites, with witnesses hearing them shout: "This is for Allah".

The three attackers were shot and killed - dying within eight minutes of the first call, police said. Eight armed officers fired 50 rounds - "an unprecedented amount," according to Scotland Yard.

They believed all three were wearing suicide vests, which ultimately turned out to be fake.

The Guardian reports ISIS terror group has claimed responsibility for Saturday’s attack, although this has not been verified.

In a statement published late on Sunday by the Amaq news agency, which usually carries its claims, it said: “A detachment of Islamic State fighters executed yesterday’s London attack.”

Metropolitan police assistant commissioner Mark Rowley reportedly said detectives were urgently investigating whether the three terror suspects were “assisted or supported” by a wider network.

The names of the three men have not been released.

One of the suspected attackers was described by neighbors as a married father of two who attended local mosques.

One neighbor told the Guardian she had reported the man to police two years ago after fears he was attempting to radicalize children.

It was the third terror strike in the UK this year, after a man drove a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in March and a bomb attack on an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester two weeks ago.