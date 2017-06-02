Japan’s government will provide grant for implementation of the second phase of the Project for Improvement of Dushanbe International Airport.

According to Tajikistan’s Ministry of Finance (MoF), a grant agreement for 356 million Japanese yens was signed in Dushanbe on March 31 between the Government of Tajikistan, represented by Abdusalom Qurboniyon, Minister of Finance, and the Government of Japan, represented by Hideki Tanabe, Chief Representative, JICA Tajikistan.

The amount of this grant is allocated for co-financing the second phase of the project aimed at improvement of Dushanbe airport.

Recall, Hajime Kitaoka, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Tajikistan, and Sirojiddin Aslov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan signed Exchange of notes for the second phase of the Project for Improvement of Dushanbe International Airport on March 9, 2017.

According to Japan’s embassy in Dushanbe, the Government of Japan provides the grant aid worth of 3.09 million US dollars for implementation of the second phase of the Project for Improvement of Dushanbe International Airport.

Within the second phase the exterior works of the terminal building should be completed. In general, the project reportedly aimed at installment of several types of the equipment ensuring safe landing of the aircrafts and construction of the new building for cargo terminal as well as equipping it.