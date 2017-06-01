Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on May 31 sent a message of condolences to his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani over the terrorist attack that left 90 dead in Kabul, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

“We were shocked to hear about the deadly blast that occurred in Kabul during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan causing numerous human casualties,” Rahmon noted in his message.

“We strongly condemn this inhuman and barbarous act committed contrary to traditions of Islam,” Tajik leader said in his message of condolences.

He also asked to convey his deepest condolences the families and friends who were killed and injured in the suicide bombing that took place Wednesday morning near the diplomatic zone in Kabul. Rahmon wished a speedy recovery to those who were injured in that attack.

The May 31 explosion, whose casualties were mainly civilians, including women and children, occurred during the morning rush hour in the district known unofficially as the Green Zone, home to foreign embassies, NATO's headquarters, and the presidential palace. The explosion that resulted in the deaths of at least 90 people and more than 400 wounded was the deadliest attack in Kabul since 2001.

Kabul province had the highest number of casualties in Afghanistan in the first three months of 2017.

The blast comes amid the ongoing spring offensive by the Taliban. The Taliban, however, denied responsibility for a deadly suicide car bombing in the Afghan capital. According to The Independent, Zabihullah Mujahdid, a spokesperson for the Taliban group, said the organization was not involved in the massive explosion near the German embassy in the city's heavily fortified diplomatic district.

The Islamic State terror group has claimed responsibility for the suicide bomb attack that rocked Kabul on Wednesday,