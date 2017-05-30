A 39 woman from the Panj district (Khatlon province) and her five-year-old son who have been reported missing since May 26 were found in two days, according to the Interior Ministry’s website.

The child was already dead while the woman died on the way to hospital.

It turned out that the woman together with her five-year-old son went to pasture on May 26 for cattle and lost their way. They failed to find the way to home.

Local residents reportedly found their depleted bodies in the Seldara area, Noori Vahdat jamoat.