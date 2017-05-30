On Tuesday May 30, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon signed the first health care code of Tajikistan, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

Recall, Tajikistan’s lower house (Majlisi Namoyandagon) of parliament endorsed a draft healthcare code proposed by the government on March 15, this year.

The health care code will replace sixteen laws regulating the health sector of the country.

The code reportedly regulates activities of public and private health care systems.

Tajikistan’s health care code, in particular, notes that young physicians who do not have enough experience do not have the right to be engaged in private medical practice.

Today, 601 entities in Tajikistan reportedly offer private medical services.

The code also notes that witchcraft and religious cannot be recognized as private medicine.

Tajik leader today also signed the laws on seismic safety, legal and regulatory documents, state policy in the field of industry, protection of competitiveness, as well as laws proposing amendments to a number of the country’s laws.