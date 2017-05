A special representative of Uzbek president for Afghanistan has been appointed, according to the Uzbek foreign ministry press service.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev appointed Ismatilla Irgashev, formerly Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, as his Special Representative for Afghanistan.

On May 25, Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov introduced the special envoy to the Board of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

In Tajikistan, Deputy Foreign Minister Nizomiddin Zohidi serves as Special Representative of President for Afghanistan.