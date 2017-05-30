The Government of Tajikistan has discussed a draft resolution on splitting the Committee for Youth, Sports and Tourism Affairs into two separate divisions

President Emomali Rahmon on May 29 held a meeting to discuss a number of issues, including draft laws proposing amendments to a number of the country’s laws, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

The government, in particular, discussed a draft resolution on the establishment of the Tourism Development Committee under the Government of Tajikistan.

Recall, in an address made during a joint meeting of both houses of the parliament in Dushanbe, President Emomali Rahmon revealed on December 22 that a separate agency will be established in Tajikistan to deal with tourism development issues.

Currently, the Committee for Youth, Sports and Tourism Affairs under the Government of Tajikistan is engaged in managing development of tourism in the country.

The president ordered the government to introduce tax exemption for equipment imported into the country for construction of tourism facilities.

He also suggested on December 22 that all new tour operators should be exempted from paying income tax for a period of five years starting from 2017.

The May 29 meeting also discussed draft resolutions on establishment of the Committee for Youth and Sports Affairs under the Government of Tajikistan, complex program for development of sports and physical training designed for 2017-2021, the national soccer development program designed for 2017-2021, establishment of the Center for Innovative Technologies under the Academy of Sciences, and assignment of young specialists.

Besides, the meeting participants discussed draft laws proposing amendments to the Constitutional laws on the Majlisi Oli (Tajikistan’s parliament) and the legal status of a member of the Majlisi Milli (Tajikistan’s upper house of parliament) and a deputy of the Majlisi Namoyandagon (Tajikistan’s lower chamber of parliament).

They also discussed draft laws proposing amendments to the country’s laws on police, the national budget for 2017 and advertisement.

Chairman of the Panj district reported on the process of implementation of the country’s laws on local authorities and village councils.

Chairpersons of Bokhtar and Jaihun districts reported on redevelopment plans for administrative centers of their districts.

The meeting also discussed a number of personnel issues, the website said.