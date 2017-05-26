The next round of consultations between the foreign ministries of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan took place in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent on May 24-25.

The Tajik delegation was headed by Parviz Sodiqi, the deputy head of the MFA contractual and legal department.

According to the Uzbek MFA’s website, the sides inventoried the legal foundation of cooperation between the two countries and exchanged views on draft agreements under consideration.

During the consultations, the delegation also exchanged information about changes made to the countries’ laws related to conclusion and implementation of international agreements.