On Thursday May 25, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon received visiting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

According to the Tajik president’s official website, the sides discussed state and prospects of further expansion of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and the United Arab Emirates.

Rahmon, in particular, noted that Tajikistan was interested in expanding cooperation with the UAE in all fields.

The sides reportedly expressed satisfaction with the current level of political cooperation between the countries and noted that Tajikistan and the UAE shared similar stances on pressing international and regional issues.

They pointed to the necessity of strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation and creating parliamentary friendship groups.

The sides also discussed the possibility of establishing the Joint Investment Fund and the Tajikistan-UAE Commercial Council as well as opening branches of the UAE commercial banks in Tajikistan, the president’s website said.

They also pointed to the necessity of intensifying work of the Tajikistan-UAE joint commission for economic, commercial and technical cooperation.

Emomali Rahmon and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan expressed interest in expanding cooperation between Tajikistan and the UAE in the fields of energy, transportation, mining and agriculture.

They also discussed issues related to recruitment of manpower in Tajikistan for working in the United Arab Emirates.

Besides, the sides exchanged views on issues of security in the Islamic world, fight against international terrorism and extremism, prevention of new challenges and threats, etc.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan arrived in Dushanbe on May 25 for a short visit. He visited Tajikistan as part of Central Asia tour.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (born April 30, 1972) is the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates. He is the son of the founder of UAE, Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates on February 9, 2006.

During his tenure as Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the UAE has witnessed a rapid expansion of its diplomatic relations with countries in Latin America, the South Pacific, Sub-Saharan Africa and East Asia as well as a consolidation and strengthening of its relations with Western countries.

As Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah launched a number of international forums, including the Sir Bani Yas Forum the Global Forum on Relationships between the Arab World, Latin America and the Caribbean, and the Arab League countries dialogue with Pacific Island States.