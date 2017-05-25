Tajik nationals are advised to refrain from traveling to the Russian cities of Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan and Sochi during the period from June 1 to July 12 as the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup will be held in these cities from June 17 to July 2

By Russian president’s decree starting June 1 and continuing through July 12, 2017, the regions of Kazan, Moscow, St. Petersburg and Sochi will require that foreign nationals register their place of stay or residence, both temporary and permanent, with the Ministry of Internal Affairs within one day of arrival.

This change in address registration requirement will apply to all foreign nationals, regardless of their status. Although uncommon, failure to register within one day of arrival may lead to financial penalties to the employer and deportation of the foreign national.

The change is being implemented due to the enhanced security measures during the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in the Russian Federation. The previous requirement of address registration within seven days of arrival will be restored on July 13, 2017. A similar change is expected to be reintroduced for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Aforementioned rules are not applicable to foreign nationals participating in FIFA Confederation Cup as well as representatives of FIFA, FIFA subsidiaries, confederations and national soccer organizations.

According to the government-to-government agreement between Tajikistan and Russia, Tajik national may stay in Russia without registration during fifteen days.

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup will be the 10th FIFA Confederations Cup, a quadrennial international men's football tournament organized by FIFA. It will be held in Russia, from June 17 to July 2, 2017, as a prelude to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Russia was announced as the host on 2 December 2010 after the country was awarded the hosting rights of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The matches will be played in four different stadiums across four cities: Saint Petersburg, Moscow, Kazan, and Sochi. It will be the first time Russia hosts the tournament, and the third time the Confederations Cup is held in the European continent. As hosts, Russia qualified automatically for the tournament; they will be joined by the six winners of the FIFA confederation championships and the 2014 FIFA World Cup champions, Germany.

The final tournament will be played in two stages: a group stage and a latter knockout stage. In the group stage, each team will play three games in a group of four, with the winners and runners-up from each group advancing to the knockout stage. In the knockout stage, the four teams will compete in single-elimination matches, beginning with the semi-finals and ending with the final match of the tournament. A third-place match will also be played between the two losing semi-finalist teams.