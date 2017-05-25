Russian ballistic missile complexes Iskander-M have been airlifted to Tajikistan for participation in the CIS anti-terrorism exercise, dubbed Dushanbe-Anti-Terror 2017, the Russian Central Military District Commander, Colonel-General Vladimir Zarudnitsky, told reporters on Thursday.

According to RIA Novosti news agency, the complexes have been airlifted to Tajikistan by AN-124-100s of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

Recall, four Russia’s Sukhoi Su-24M bombers have been redeployed to Tajikistan to take part in the Dushanbe-Anti-Terror 2017 exercise. A flight of the Su-24M tactical bombers has reportedly performed a flight from the Shagol airbase in southern Urals to the Ayni airfield in the Dushanbe suburb having covered more than 3,000 kilometers.

The active phase of the international exercise involving military personnel, along with armored vehicles, artillery, and aviation, will begin at the training grounds of Harbmaydon and Lohour on May 30.

The main purpose of the exercise is to rehearse coordination and interaction in missions to combat terrorist groups in mountains.

During the maneuvers, a combined force of ground forces supported by aircraft will hone their skills in combating terrorist groups, countering illegal armed units in mountainous areas along with peacekeeping operation elements.

The Iskander-M missile system was officially adopted by the Russian Army in 2006. As of 2017 Russian Army reportedly operates 112 of these missile systems. At least one launcher was deployed in Syria. In 2016 Iskander-E ballistic missiles were delivered to Armenia.

The Iskander road mobile missile system is equipped with two short-range ballistic missiles, which substantially increases firepower of missile units. Each missile can be targeted independently. These missiles are capable of hitting moving targets, as target coordination can be adjusted while the missile is in-flight. The Iskander has several different conventional warheads, including cluster, fuel-air explosive, bunker-busting and electro-magnetic pulse. It can also carry nuclear warheads despite the fact that this will violate the INF treaty. Maximum range of fire is 280 km for the Iskander-E downgraded export version and 400 km for the Iskander-M Russian Army version. Minimum range is 50 km.

The Iskander was designed to overcome air defense systems. Missile ravels at supersonic speed. In the terminal phase of the flight it excessively maneuvers and releases decoys. In some cases this ballistic missile can be used as an alternative to precision bombing.

Missiles can be launched 16 minutes from traveling or 4 minutes from highest readiness. The second missile can be launched in less than a minute once the first missile is launched.