Tajikistan has presented its National Development Strategy for the Period to 2030 at the headquarters of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Beijing, China.

According to the SCO’s official website, a roundtable dedicated to Tajikistan’s National Development Strategy for the Period to 2030 took place at the SCO headquarters on May 24.

The meeting was attended by senior representatives of a number of China’s ministries and agencies, heads and employees of China’s research centers, SCO Secretariat officials, diplomatic missions active in China, representatives of Chinese companies cooperating with Tajikistan and media.

The Strategy was presented by Tajikistan’s Ambassador to China Parviz Davlatzoda.

Tajikistan reportedly intends to attract about 55 billion U.S. dollars of private investments for implementation of the strategy, which is nearly half of means required for achievement of the document goals.

Recall, the priorities of the National Development Strategy 2016–2030 are energy security and efficient use of energy, improved communications and reposition as a transit country, food security, nutrition and improve public access to quality food, and creation of jobs through increased private investment, economic diversification, and competitiveness.

The first phase of the Strategy includes the country’s medium-term development program designed for 2016-2020. The strategic directions of this program include developing an institutional support system, improving the business environment for private sector development, and increasing human capital productivity.

The second phase (2021–2025) of the National Development Strategy 2016–2030 is planned for rapid growth of investments; while the third phase (2026–2030) is projected to mark the transition from industrialized growth strategies to diversified production and knowledge-based innovation.