The Russian Aerospace Forces have assisted Tajikistan with carrying out the spring conscription campaign.

According to information posted on the Russian Defense Ministry’s website, transport planes and helicopters the Russian Aerospace Forces have carried more than 1,000 Tajik conscripts to remote mountain areas.

IL-76s have reportedly carried conscripts in the Tajik northern Sughd province, while helicopters Mi-8 have carried conscripts to military units deployed in Khorog, the capital of the Gorno Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO) and Murgab district in Gorno Badakhshan.

The Russian Defense Ministers notes that the flights have been operated at the request of the Tajik authorities as a complex road situation has emerged in Tajikistan because of mudslides and landslides caused by hot weather.

The spring conscription campaign is carried out in Tajikistan from April 1 through May, and the draft affects able-bodied male citizens in the age bracket of 18 years old to 27 years old who are not members of the armed forces reserve.

The Russian Aerospace Forces or VKS are the Aerospace Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. It was established as a new armed force on August 1, 2015 with the merging of the Russian Air Force (VVS) and the Russian Aerospace Defense Forces (VKO) under the recommendations of the Ministry of Defense. It is headquartered in Moscow. Several reasons were announced for the merger, including greater efficiency and logistical support.