Tajik Prime Minister Qohir Rasoulzoda heading a Tajik delegation will participate in a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of government that will take place in Kazan, the capital of Russia’s Tatarstan Republic on May 26.

According to the CIS Executive Committee, the meeting is expected to consider 13 draft documents related to cooperation between the CIS nations in the fields of innovations, transport security, use of nuclear power for peaceful purposes, training of specialists in geodesy, cartography, land survey and remote sounding of Earth.

The CIS heads of government are also scheduled to discuss documents regulating collaboration in the field of radio navigation, countering production and spread of counterfeit goods, and protecting intellectual property.

The CIS Council of Heads of Government was established on December 21, 1991. The council is the second major body in the CIS after the CIS Council of Heads of State, and consists of the prime ministers of all member states. The council coordinates the CIS member states'' cooperation in economic, social and other areas of their common interests, and adopts corresponding decisions through consensus. The CIS Council of Heads of Government convenes twice a year, normally in winter and autumn. Extraordinary meetings are summoned on the initiative of the government of a member state.

Established on December 8, 1991 after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is a regional organization. It now consists of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine. Georgia pulled out of the organization in 2009.