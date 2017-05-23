The Asian Development Bank (ADB) today kicked off an essay competition for young Tajik people.

The competition, with the theme “What Can the Youth Do for the Future of Central Asia?” is linked to the launch of ADB's history book titled Banking on the Future of Asia and the Pacific: 50 Years of the Asian Development Bank.

Participants are invited to submit an originally written essay of up to 500 words in English, discussing youth views on how they see the future of Central Asia and the youth's role in it.

Tajikistan citizens aged between 18 and 25 years old can take part in the competition, with each participant submitting only one entry. There will be five winners. Each winner will get a copy of the ADB History Book, award certificate, and cash prize of $200.

To take part in the competition, entrants will need to complete an online participation form at www.adb.org/tajikistan. Participants can start sending entries from today. The competition's deadline is midnight, 23 June 2017, Dushanbe time.

Winners will be judged by a panel of experts based on originality, relevance to the competition theme, and command of the English language. The winning essays will be published on ADB social media pages.

The ADB's history book aims to review how ADB, with its unique regional perspective, has responded to the challenges faced by the region over the past 50 years, and how it has evolved into the institution it is today. It tells the story through three historical narratives: Asia's economic development, the evolution of the international development agenda, and the story of ADB itself.

Tajikistan joined ADB in 1998. To date, ADB has approved over $1.5 billion in concessional loans, grants, and technical assistance to the country. ADB operations in Tajikistan focus on improved infrastructure, investment climate reforms, and improved food security.

ADB, based in Manila, is dedicated to reducing poverty in Asia and the Pacific through inclusive economic growth, environmentally sustainable growth, and regional integration. Established in 1966, ADB is celebrating 50 years of development partnership in the region. It is owned by 67 countries -- 48 from the region. In 2016, ADB assistance totaled $31.7 billion, including $14 billion in cofinancing.