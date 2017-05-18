Heads of regions, cities and districts are not ‘representatives of the president’ any longer.

Tajikistan’s upper house (Majlisi Milli) of parliament today seconded amendments proposed to the country’s law on local authorities.

The amendments, in particular, stipulate that heads of regions, cities and districts are not “representatives of the president” any longer.

The term “representatives of the president at the local level” is replaced with the term “heads of regions, cities and districts are accountable to the president”

Members of the Majlisi Milli also seconded amendments proposed to the country’s laws on secondary vocational education and the legal status of members of local councils of the Gorno Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO), provinces, cities and districts.