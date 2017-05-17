A female police officer has been severely beaten in the Tajik southern city of Kulob.

According to the Interior Ministry’s website, the incident took place on the night of May 16 when Maryam Sharifzoda went out of her home in the center of Kulob to replenish her mobile phone balance.

Two unidentified assailants severely beat her. Maryam Sharifzoda was taken to hospital.

Criminal proceedings have been instituted and an investigation in under way.

Recall, unknown assailants attacked Muhiddin Yulayev, an officer of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS’s office) in Kulob, on the night of May 14. They reportedly inflicted multiple stab wounds on him and escaped from the crime scene.

The 25-year-old officer was attacked near his home in the center of Kulob between 10:00 and 11:00 pm. The officer was taken to hospital and his health condition is currently assessed as stable.