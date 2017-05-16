A three-day meeting of the Regional Working Group including representatives from Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan kicked off in the Tajik northern city of Khujand on May 16.

According to the European Delegation to Tajikistan, the regional meeting has the goal to develop the Explanatory Brochure in accordance with the UNECE Standard DDP-15 concerning marketing and commercial quality control of dried apricots produced in the Fergana Valley.

Representatives of relevant state institutions, business intermediary associations, as well the private sector - producers, processors and exporters of dried fruits of the region are participating in the Regional Working Group.

The participants of the meeting are discussing and jointly determining the contents of the Explanatory Brochure on dried apricots. Main goal is to agree on explanations regarding quality, maturity requirements, classification of Fergana Valley apricot, level of admission for quality, size, and appearance, labeling and packaging of products.

The meeting is organized by the Hilfswerk Austria International in the framework of the project “Advanced Support Program to Central Asian Business Intermediary Organizations – Specialized and Integrated Services for Export-Oriented Food Processing SMEs - CANDY – IV”, funded by the program of the European Union “Central Asia - Invest IV” together with the UNDP Regional project “Wider Europe: Aid for trade for Central Asia” funded by the Government of Finland and the Regional Program of GIZ “Trade Facilitation in Central Asia”.