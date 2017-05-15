The head of Tajikistan’s Customs Service is currently on a business trip to China while the Customs Service functions in a regular regime, an official source at the Tajik law enforcement authorities told Asia-Plus in an interview.

He also denied information that more than 40 customs officers had been detained on suspicion of involvement in corruption as unfounded.

“At the end of last year, activities of some subunits of the Customs Service, customs brokers and customs terminal guards were inspected and some shortcomings in their activities were revealed. They were given time to remove the shortcomings,” the source said, noting that the revealed shortcomings should not be identified as criminal acts.

“The Customs Service head, Lieutenant-General Abdufattoh Ghoib is currently on a business trip to China. He is discussing with Chinese counterparts issues related to cooperation between the customs services of the two countries and training of personnel for Tajikistan’s Customs Service,” the source said.

Earlier, some media outlets, citing sources at Tajik law enforcement authorities, reported that the Customs Service chief would be fired soon for failure to fulfill last year’s custom duty collection target.

Besides, some media outlets reported that more than 40 customs officers had been detained on suspicion of involvement in corruption.