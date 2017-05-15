Russia has handed over survival equipment to Tajikistan.

The equipment worth 1.6 million U.S. dollars was handed over to the Committee on Emergency Situations and Civil Defense (CES) under the Government of Tajikistan on May 15, Ms. Umeda Yusupova, a spokeswoman for CES, told Asia-Plus in an interview.

The equipment has been handed over to Tajikistan in the framework of the project, Strengthening Tajikistan’s CES Preparedness and Response Potential, which was signed between Tajikistan’s CES and the Government of the Russian Federation in August last year.

Russian Ambassador to Tajikistan Igor Lyakin-Frolov attended the equipment handover ceremony.

The project aiming at strengthening Tajikistan’s CES preparedness and response potential is expected to be completed in July 2018.