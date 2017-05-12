Kyrgyz national has been detained in the Tajik northern Sughd province for smuggling mercury.

According to the Interior Ministry’s website, Kyrgyz national Baktybek Kasymbayev, 51, was detained in the Khistevarz jamoat of the Bobojonghafourov district on May 11 while trying to sell 44.7 kilograms of mercury. The price for one kilogram of mercury is 45.00 U.S. dollars.

Criminal proceedings have been instituted against Kasymbayev under the provisions of Article 206 of Tajikistan’s Penal Code -- smuggling of potent and poisonous substances; an investigation is under way. If convicted Kasymbayev could get a jail term of up to five years.