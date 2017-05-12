Tajik President Emomali Rahmon today morning left for Danghara district, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

The main purpose of the visit is for the president to get acquainted with socioeconomic situation of his hometown, communicate with local population and inaugurate a number of new social and economic facilities in the district.

In the village of Sangtuda, Rahmon attend an official ceremony of opening of a new school that will accommodate 1,320 pupils in two shifts.

More than 16 million somoni have been allocated for construction of this school, which has 20 classes, gym, library, electronic library, sports grounds, etc.

Over the years of independence, 40 new educational facilities have been constructed in Danghara, the president noted during a meeting with teachers, students and administrators of the Sangtuda jamoat.

Last year alone, eight new education facilities were constructed in Danghara at the expense of various sources of financing.

In his address to the meeting, the president also pointed to the necessity of preventing youth radicalization. Teachers and parents should also be involved in this work along with law enforcement authorities, Rahmon stressed.