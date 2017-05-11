A court in Dushanbe’s Ismoili Somoni district has found Tajik journalist, Ms. Mizhgona Halimova, guilty of not reporting a crime (Article 347 of Tajikistan’s Penal Code) and imposed a fine upon her.

Ms. Halimova, a reporter for Ozodagon news agency, will have to pay a 25,000 somoni fine.

“She will not appeal the court decision,” a source, familiar with the proceedings instituted against Halimova, told Asia-Plus in an interview.

He, however, refrained from giving further details “for the purpose of safety of the journalist herself.”

Until 2015, Mizhgona Halimova had worked for Najot weekly, an official mouthpiece of the Islamic Revival Party of Tajikistan (IRPT), and Nahzat.tj news website.

Tajik journalists are helping their colleague collect the necessary amount to pay the fine.