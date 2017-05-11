Tajikistan is holding a five-day celebration of culture from neighboring Uzbekistan, which is a sign of warming ties between the two countries.

An official ceremony of opening of Days of Uzbekistan Culture in Tajikistan took place yesterday at the Opera and Ballet Theater named after Sadriddin Ayni.

Representatives of diplomatic missions, public figures, members of government and media have been invited to this event. Abdujabbor Rahmonzoda, an Aide to the Tajik President for Social Development and Public Relations, also attended the event.

Known Uzbek singers Sobirzhon Muminov, Saida Mamadaliyeva, Rahim Mirzokamolov, Sevinch Muminova and Gulomzhon Yokubov participated in yesterday’s concert.

A photo exhibition dubbed “Modern Uzbekistan” was held on the sidelines of the event.

A concert by leading Uzbek entertainers, showings of Uzbek films, and exhibits of Uzbek art will also take part in Qurghon Teppa, the capital of the southern Khatlon province.

The Uzbekistan Culture Days is the first such event since Tajikistan and Uzbekistan gained independence in 1991.

Recall, an exhibition of Uzbekistan’s exports was held in Dushanbe last month and deals worth 35 million U.S. dollars were signed by Tajik and Uzbek businesses.

Besides, Uzbekistan's national air carrier, Uzbekistan Airways, resumed flights from Tashkent to Dushanbe on April 11 this year after a 25-year long interruption.

Relations between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have been strained for years over disputes about transportation transit routes, border security, and water resources.