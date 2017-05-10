An official presentation of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ has been given in Dushanbe.

The presentation of these two Android smartphones took place at Sheraton Dushanbe Hotel on May 4. Daniil Ivanov, corporate marketing manager, Samsung Electronics Central Eurasia and Syong Chan Yun (phonetically spelled), business manager, Samsung Electronics Central Eurasia told of opportunities of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

According to press release issued by Samsung’s representative office in Tajikistan, Olympic Champion Dilshod Nazarov has become a brand ambassador (a person who is hired by a company to represent a brand in a positive light and by doing so help to increase brand awareness and sales) of Samsung in Tajikistan.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are Android smartphones produced by Samsung Electronics as part of the Samsung Galaxy S series. Unveiled on March 29, 2017 during a media event in New York City, they succeed the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, with a North American release on April 21, 2017 and UK availability on April 28, 2017.

The S8 contains upgraded hardware and major design changes over its predecessors, the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, including larger screens with a taller aspect ratio and curved sides on both the smaller and larger models, iris and face recognition, a new suite of virtual assistant features known as Bixby, and a docking station accessory that allows the phones to be used with a personal computer-styled desktop interface with keyboard and mouse input support.

The S8 received mostly positive reviews. Its design and form factor received praise, while critics also liked the updated software and camera optimizations. It received criticism for duplicate software apps, lackluster Bixby features at launch, for the placement of the fingerprint sensor on the rear next to the camera and for poor biometric options for unlocking the phone. A video published shortly after the phone's unveiling proved that the device's facial recognition scanner could be fooled by showing it a photo of the user.

The S8 broke sales records for Samsung, with more than a million units booked in South Korea during the pre-order period, and overall sales numbers being 30% higher than the Galaxy S7.

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ both feature 1440p Super AMOLED displays, with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio taller than the 16:9 ratio used by the majority of smartphones; the S8 has a 5.8-inch panel, while the S8+ uses a larger 6.2-inch panel. The displays are both curved along the side bezels of the device, with minimal bezels that Samsung markets as an Infinity Display, and the display panel itself has rounded edges. The S8 features an octa-core Exynos system-on-chip and 4 GB of RAM; models in North American markets utilize the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 instead. Both chips are manufactured by Samsung with a 10 nm process. They contain 64 GB of internal storage, expandable via micro SD card. The Galaxy S8 is one of the first smartphones to support Bluetooth 5, supporting new capabilities such as connecting two wireless headphones to the device at once. It is also bundled with Harman AKG earbuds. Both smartphones have improved satellite navigation over the predecessors by including Galileo receivers.