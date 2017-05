A group of Latvian musicians, Baraka (Baraka means blessing in Arabic and Arabic-influenced languages) will give a concert in Dushanbe tomorrow.

The concert will be given in Pilaf BNDS; starting time: 8:30 pm.

This band playing ethno-jazz and fusion music had already given concerts in Dushanbe and the Gorno Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO), performing popular songs in Tajik.

They perform songs from repertoires from known Tajik, Afghan and Iranian singers.