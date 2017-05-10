President Emomali Rahmon has introduced a number of staff changes.

Zokirjon Aminzoda was relieved of his post of chairman of the Panjakent court in connection with transfer to other job. He is recommended by the president to the post of deputy chairman of the Higher Economic Court of Tajikistan.

Suhrob Said was relieved of his post of chairman of the Sughd Economic Court in connection with transfer to other job. He is recommended by the president to the post of judge at the Higher Economic Court of Tajikistan.

Jaloliddin Azizi was relieved of his post of chairman of the Bobojonghafourov court in connection with transfer to other job. He is recommended by the president to the post of judge at the Higher Economic Court of Tajikistan.

Mansour Qalandarzoda was relieved of his post of judge at the Khatlon Economic Court in connection with transfer to other job.

Azizbek Khairiddinzoda, formerly deputy chairman of the Sughd Economic Court, was appointed to head the Khatlon Economic Court.

Zafar Azizzoda is recommended by the president to the post of judge at the Supreme Court of Tajikistan.

Nouriddin Badalzoda is recommended by the president to the post of judge at the Higher Economic Court of Tajikistan.

By president’s decree Dilshod Ismatulloyev was appointed deputy head of the President’s Executive Office.

Abdujabbor Sattorzoda was appointed to head the Human rights Department at the President’s Executive Office.

Bobisho Kholzoda was appointed head of the Department for Agriculture and Environmental Protection at President’s Executive Office.

Ms. Barno Saidvalizoda was appointed to head the Legal Department at the President’s Executive Office.

Husein Davlatzoda was appointed head of the Office-Work Department at the President’s Executive Office.

Nodir Mirzoiyon was appointed to head the Information and Communications Technologies Center at the President’s Executive Office.

By government’s decrees Muhammadsharif Boboshozoda was appointed first deputy head of the Committee for TV and Radio-broadcasting and Suhrob Alizoda was appointed deputy head the Committee for TV and Radio-broadcasting.

Tojiddin Karimzoda was appointed to head the State Inspectorate for Supervision over TV and Radio at the Committee for TV and Radio-broadcasting.