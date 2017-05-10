The “Immortal Regiment” marched across Dushanbe on May 9 nevertheless.

About 300 people participated in the procession in honor of the veterans of World War II (WW II) carrying photographs of their relatives who took part in WW II.

The procession organizers say they walked to Victory Park via central streets of Dushanbe.

Recall, Tajik authorities have decided not to go ahead with the march called the Immortal Regiment to mark the anniversary of the World War II victory over Nazi Germany.

Tajik national news agency Khovar reported on May 4 that the decision was prompted by security concerns and “Islamic traditions that do not approve of the public display of pictures of deceased people.”

Last year, more than 100 people participated in the “Immortal Regiment” march in Dushanbe to pay tribute to WW II heroes.

The ‘Immortal Regiment’ is a public non-profit organization, created in Russia on a voluntary basis with the aim of "immortalizing" the memory of home front workers, partisans and members of the resistance, concentration camp prisoners, survivors of the Siege of Leningrad and children of war.

The ‘Immortal Regiment’ brings together people of all ages, social groups and political beliefs. Anyone can carry on the memory of war veterans and enroll to participate in the march to honor the memory of those who earned the hard-won victory in 1945.

Since its inception in 2007, the ‘Immortal Regiment’ initiative has been met with unprecedented support, and by 2015 it had received national status.