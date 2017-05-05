Tajik authorities have changed their mind about bringing the school start date forward to August 1.

The Ministry of Education and Science has decided to study this issue thoroughly and the school start date will not be brought forward to August 1 in the coming years.

The Ministry of Education and Science has reportedly decided to refrain from bringing the school start date forward to August 1 because of controversies that have arisen over that issue within society.

“The Ministry of Education and Science has decided to postpone the consideration of the issue,” Abdujabbor Aliyev, the head of the Secondary School Education Department in the Ministry of Education and Science, told Asia-Plus in an interview.

Recall, the Education Development Institute at the Ministry of Education and Science of Tajikistan in February this year proposed to bring the school start date forward to August 1.

According, Sharifmurod Isrofiliyon, Director of the Education Development Institute, who is one of initiators of this proposal, they decided to propose to bring the school start date forward after President Emomali Rahmon had recommended that changes be introduced into the school education process.

Representatives of the Ministry of Education and Science share that initiative.

Ehson Khoushbakht, a spokesman for the Ministry of Education and Science, said that time that there have been many publications in media that there no enough school hours. “The matter concerns additional 25 percent of hours needed for mastering the education program,” Khoushbakht said.

Besides, the mater also concerns wages of school teachers, the spokesman said. “There are 56 days of school holidays in a year. Teachers get wages in August while children do not attend school this month,” Khoushbakht added.

Teachers have opposed the proposal to bring the school start date forward to August 1. They consider there will be no good from that proposal and it is necessary to pay attention to the quality of education and conditions of education.

Some Tajik lawmakers have also strongly opposed the proposal to bring school start date forward to August 1. They consider that proposal made by specialists from the Education Development Institute at the Ministry of Education and Science is arguable and it will upset the country’s education system.

The first day of school is the first day of an academic year. The timing varies between different areas around the world because of the differences in weather, climate, season, and culture. Schools in Tajikistan historically begin on Knowledge Day, September 1 or the first Monday following if September 1 is a Friday (for primary school children), Saturday or Sunday.