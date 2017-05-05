On Friday May 5, the International Committee of the Red Cross provided medical supplies to Ishkashim District Hospital in the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO) of Tajikistan.

According to ICRC Dushanbe, the supplies, which include infusions, dressing and suture materials will help to treat the wounded transferred from the bordering Zebak district of the north eastern province of Badakhshan, Afghanistan following a recent outburst of armed violence there.

“For the time being, this medical assistance is largely sufficient to cover the present needs”, says Claudia Azzolini, head of ICRC mission in Dushanbe. “Nonetheless, if the fights continue in Badakhshan province and more wounded to be transferred to Tajikistan, we will need to send more assistance”.

“The hospital is now able to provide emergency response to ten wounded persons who currently under the treatment. We may need more support if the fights continue”, Chief Doctor of the Central District Hospital in Ishkashim, Parviz Borakov says.

In cooperation with the Red Crescent Society of Tajikistan and the local authorities, the ICRC will assess further needs of the hospital to be able to provide efficient medical assistance for the treatment of more people in case of need.