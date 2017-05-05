An official ceremony of opening of an exhibit entitled ‘In the Struggle against Nazism, We Were Together’ took place at the National Museum of Tajikistan in Dushanbe on May 4.

Organized by the Russian Embassy in Dushanbe, Rossotrudnichestvo’s office in Dushanbe and Moscow's Central Museum of the Great Patriotic War under support of the National museum of Tajikistan, the exhibition tells of World War II history.

26 paintings and photographs telling deeds of arms of the republics of the former Soviet Union as well as documents and copies of World War II posters have been put in display at the exhibition that runs through May 10.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony for the exhibition, Russian Ambassador to Tajikistan Igor Lyakin-Florov noted that people must remember the deed conducted by the peoples of the Soviet Union.

“Thus of 1,250,000 residents of the Soviet Tajikistan, more than 300,000 – actually each fourth -- took part in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 and 92,000 of them died in battle. 55,000 were awarded military orders and medals. 54 of residents of Tajikistan were given the title of Hero of the Soviet Union,” Russian diplomat noted.

He also noted that Soviet Union’s allies in the anti-Hitler coalition – the United States, the United Kingdom and France - had made weighted contribution to the crushing defeat of Nazism.

Documentary “Tajikistan in the Years of the Great Patriotic War” was demonstrated on the sidelines of the exhibition.