Trends and new challenges for media were the focus of a conference to mark World Press Freedom Day organized by the Tajik Media Council and different media associations, with the support of the OSCE Office in Tajikistan and international media donors in Dushanbe on May 3, 2017.

According to the OSCE Office, some 80 journalists, government officials, civil society activists and diplomatic representatives discussed the freedom of expression and freedom of the media in Tajikistan.

Participants of the conference analyzed and discussed major media issues such as challenges to free speech, legal issues, problems with printing among independent media outlets, the work of news websites and social media, among other topics.

“Freedom of the media is a key OSCE commitment. It is essential for the democratic development of a country and it contributes to a political and economic climate that is stable and secure,” said Scott Kearin, Head of the OSCE Office’s Human Dimension Department in Tajikistan.

The Chairperson of the Tajik Media Council Khurshedjon Niyozov said in his speech: “Over the past year, the situation with the media in Tajikistan has not improved. Economic problems, the blocking of news websites and social networks, state censorship and self-censorship among the media workers have increased. We hope that the discussions and recommendations of the conference’s participants will help to solve these problems.”

A similar conference with more than 50 regional representatives from the media, authorities and civil society is being held in Khujand today.