The National Bank of Tajikistan (NBT) has stopped operations of six more lending agencies.

On May 1, Tajik central bank issued resolution on withdrawing licenses of the microlending agencies Asrina (Khujand) and Armon (Dushanbe).

Asrina and Armon reportedly failed to comply with the NBT’s minimum capital requirements for the microlending organizations and the NBT withdrew their operating licenses.

At the beginning of this year, Tajik central bank withdrew license of the microlending agency Renessans-Credit (Renaissance-Credit).

In late February, the NBT withdrew licenses of two bailed-out banks – Tajprombank and Fononbank.

According to Tajik central bank, twenty-one other Tajik lending organizations are now at the stage of liquidation.

16 banks, 34 micro deposit organizations, 13 microlending agencies, and 33 microlending funds now operate in Tajikistan.