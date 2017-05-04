This year, a National Race Day will be held in Tajikistan on May 21.

According to the press center of Tajikistan’s National Olympic Committee (NOC), more than half million people to toe the starting line in the country on this day.

In Dushanbe, the race route begins at the traffic police checkpoint “Chorbogh” in Varzob district and ends at the Navrouzgoh Complex (Dushanbe’s hippodrome). Therefore, this route will be closed for traffic from 9:00 am to 11:00 am.

There will be three running race distances: 3, 5 and 10 kilometers. The National Race Day is expected to start simultaneously in all cities and district centers across the country.

In Dushanbe, sports veterans, students, entrepreneurs as well as representatives of diplomatic missions and international organizations active in the country are supposed to take part in the race.

The National Race Day has been held in Tajikistan on the third Sunday of May since 1996. Last year, about half million people across the country participated in the race.