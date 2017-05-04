According to data from the Institute of Seismology of the Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan, the 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck in the Lyakhsh (formerly Jirgatol) district, 263 kilometers northeast of Dushanbe and 30 kilometers southeast of the district administrative center, on May 4 at 1:30 am.

No damage or injured was reported, according to Ms. Umeda Yusupova, a spokesman for the Committee on Emergency Situations and Civil Defense (CES).

The 2.0 magnitude tremor could be felt in Dushanbe.

Recall, two tremors measuring 4.6 and 6.0 respectively struck practically in the same area, 265 kilometers northeast of Dushanbe, during one minute yesterday morning at 9:47 am.

The 3.0-magnitude earthquake could felt in Dushanbe.

According to the Committee on Emergency Situations, two houses were partially damaged in the village of Sargoy, Lyakhsh district. No injured was reported.

The mountainous Tajikistan is prone to regular natural disasters, including landslides and earthquakes.