Tajikistan’s investment portfolio now includes 68 projects totaling 2.85 billion according to the State Committee on Investments and State-owned Property Management (GosKomInvest).

Tajikistan’s investment portfolio, in particular, includes 25 grant based projects, 16 loan based projects and 27 mixed-finance projects.

“More than 1.2 billion U.S. dollars have been drawn in the framework of these projects since the beginning of the year, which is 51.3 percent of the total volume,” a source at GosKomInvest said.

Over the first quarter of this year, 73.7 million dollars have been drawn, which is 78 percent of the planned volumes, the source added.

The main investors of Tajikistan are Russia and China.

Within the next fourteen years, the authorities plan to attract annually more than 4 billion U.S. dollars in private investments. In all, more than 50 billion U.S. dollars are expected to be invested in Tajikistan’s economy over the report period.