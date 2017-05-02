Pradeep Srivastava assumed office as the new Asian Development Bank (ADB)’s Country Director for Tajikistan on May 2.

“ADB and Tajikistan have a close development partnership,” said Mr. Srivastava. “I look forward to further enhancing it and to working with the government, civil society, other development partners and stakeholders to ensure ADB’s support for achieving the county’s development priorities.”

The ADB Tajikistan Resident Mission (TJRM) says that in his new role, Mr. Srivastava will lead ADB operations in Tajikistan and oversee the implementation of ADB’s country partnership strategy with Tajikistan aimed at helping the country achieve sustained and inclusive growth that is less susceptible to external shocks.

Mr. Srivastava, an Indian national, joined ADB in 2005. Prior to this appointment, he was ADB’s principal economist in the Central and West Asia Department, where he led the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program. He holds a doctoral degree in economics from Yale University in Connecticut, the United States of America, and a master’s degree in economics from The American University in Washington DC.

Tajikistan joined ADB in 1998. To date, ADB has approved over $1.5 billion in concessional loans, grants, and technical assistance to the country. ADB operations in Tajikistan focus on improved infrastructure, investment climate reforms, and improved food security.

ADB, based in Manila, is dedicated to reducing poverty in Asia and the Pacific through inclusive economic growth, environmentally sustainable growth, and regional integration. Established in 1966, ADB is celebrating 50 years of development partnership in the region. It is owned by 67 countries—48 from the region.