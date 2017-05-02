Days of Uzbekistan’s Culture will take in Tajikistan from May 9-12.

Tajik Minister of Culture Shamsiddin Orumbekzoda says the event will be held in Dushanbe and Qurghon Teppa, the capital of Khatlon province.

According to him, an Uzbek delegation will consist of 55 known Uzbek singers and musicians, including Sevinch Muminova and Gulomzhon Yoqubov.

An official ceremony of opening of Days of Uzbekistan’s Culture in Tajikistan will take place at the Opera and Ballet Theater named after Sadriddin Ayni in Dushanbe on May 10.

Recall, a major trade fair of Uzbekistan’s exports, including auto goods and food products, took place at the Poytakht-90 Center in Dushanbe from April 17 to April 20.

More than 160 Uzbek producers participated in the exhibition, putting on display their achievements in machinery engineering, furniture manufacturing as well as light, textile, chemical pharmaceutical industries.

According to data of the State Committee for Statistics, a two-way trade between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in 2016 valued at some 70 million U.S. dollars. This consisted of Tajikistan’s exports to Uzbekistan estimated at some 36 million U.S. dollars and Tajikistan’s imports from Uzbekistan worth approximately 34 million U.S. dollars.