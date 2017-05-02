The Dushanbe mayor’s office is seeking support of citizens for elaboration of the Dushanbe socioeconomic development program for 2017-2025.

Dushanbe authorities invite enterprising citizens of Dushanbe to take part in the elaboration of the Dushanbe socioeconomic development program for the next eight years.

Information about the contest for elaboration of the Dushanbe socioeconomic development program is posted on the Dushanbe administration’s official website.

Meanwhile, the working group began work on elaborating the Dushanbe socioeconomic development program for 2017-2025 on April 5.