A new head of Tajik Composers’ Union had been elected.

An extraordinary congress of Tajik Composers’ Union took place in Dushanbe on April 29.

Khurshed Nizomov, who had previously served as head of the department for educational institutions and science at the Ministry of Culture, was elected to head Tajik Composers’ Union.

This position had been vacant since December 10, 2016, when the previous head of Tajik Composers’ Union, Shuhrat Ashourov died in a traffic accident.

Khurshed Nizomov has been member of Tajik Composers’ Union since 2014.