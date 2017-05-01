Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has sent a message of condolences to his Kyrgyz counterpart Almazbek Atambayev over the deadly landslide that hit a village in the Kyrgyz southern Osh region.

The head of Tajikistan stressed that Tajik people were very sorry to hear of deadly landslide in Kyrgyzstan’s Osh region that caused human casualties, the Tajik president’s official website said in a statement on April 29.

The Emergencies Ministry of Kyrgyzstan said nine children were among 24 people buried in the village of Ayu in the Osh region on April 29.

Kyrgyzstan, 95 percent of which is mountainous, has seen heavy snows and rains this winter.

Kyrgyzstan held a national day of mourning on April 30 to commemorate the landslide victims. Flags were flown at half-staff and all entertainment events were canceled across the country.